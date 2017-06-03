Team B.C. dominates

Photo: Contributed Canada Wide Science Fair

Team B.C. returned from the Canada Wide Science Fair with two winners.

Grant Mansiere from Summerland and Katherine van Kampen from Kelowna came back with some hardware.

Mansiere got a gold medal, $20,000 in university scholarships, $250 and got the senior Challenge Award for Discovery. This is his third time at the CWSF in the last 4 years, and each time he has come back with gold.

"I saw my project inspiration fluttering in the wind on a summer drive, aspen tree leaves," Mansiere said. "They were fluttering in the wind, and yet I noticed no wind. I had to find out how! So I got to work that summer in advance of the first science fair in March. I borrowed a wind tunnel and made myself a goniometer and started trying to find answers."

Katherine van Kampen got a bronze and $2,000 in scholarships.

Kampen aimed to show slowing neuronal degeneration.

"Scientific reports show that calcium enters the cell during degeneration. If we were to stop the wave of calcium that enters the cell before apoptosis, we could potentially slow the degeneration of the cells," she said.