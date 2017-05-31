Madison Erhardt

Don't bother brewing your coffee at the office today, stop by your local Tim Hortons and help send a kid to camp.

Camp Day is the one day each year when every penny from coffee sales at Tim Hortons Restaurants is donated to the Tim Horton Children's Foundation.

The donations from Camp Day will help send more than 14,000 kids on the camping adventure of a lifetime.

"Last year, between our three stores, we raised $15,000, and this year it looks like we will raise closer to $18,000," said co-ordinator Lori Olsvik. "Between all the Tim Hortons we are close to $7-8 million.

"It is a great cause and gives the kids an experience of a lifetime where they will learn, grow, discover and create memories."

If you are unable to make it down to a Tims today you are still able to donate at any point during the year.