42377
42726

Kelowna  

Wind whips up pollen storm

- | Story: 198319

Winds that picked up Tuesday evening across the Okanagan caused some tense moments on the water, but they also unleashed an unusual spectacle.

Social media users shared several images of large clouds of yellow pollen blown from pine forests around the valley.

While there haven't been any reports yet of major damage from the winds in low-lying areas barricaded against rising flood waters, a precautionary evacuation alert was issued in Kelowna for the area around the mouth of Mission Creek, and waves were seen crashing on the shore of Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

Castanet will update with more information from the Emergency Operations Centre once an assessment has been made.

Meanwhile, readers marvelled at the "pollen storm" and its large yellow clouds.

"I've never seen anything like this before. The haze above the trees that looks like smoke is mass bursts of pollen. Talk about an allergy nightmare!" said Castanet reader Anderson Coutu.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41381
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3000848
330 4th Avenue SE
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$179,000
more details
41713


38601


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bob
Bob Kelowna SPCA >


39640


37804


A fence can’t stop this Reindeer and German Shepherd from being best friends

Must Watch
In the latest episode of “Unexpected Inter-Species Best Friendships,” a doggie and his antlered buddy play a round of...
We are all this little girl who just wants to chill
Must Watch
We’re sick of doing stuff. We want some time to ourselves.
Daily Dose – May 31, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose definitely won’t put you to sleep.
Daily Dose – May 31, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don;t throw stones at your computer monitor either…
Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody developing Jagged Little Pill musical
Music
A musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic album...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 29, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41663