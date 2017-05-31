Wind whips up pollen storm

Photo: Anderson Coutu "Pollen storm" as seen from Fintry, Tuesday evening.

Winds that picked up Tuesday evening across the Okanagan caused some tense moments on the water, but they also unleashed an unusual spectacle.

Social media users shared several images of large clouds of yellow pollen blown from pine forests around the valley.

While there haven't been any reports yet of major damage from the winds in low-lying areas barricaded against rising flood waters, a precautionary evacuation alert was issued in Kelowna for the area around the mouth of Mission Creek, and waves were seen crashing on the shore of Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

Castanet will update with more information from the Emergency Operations Centre once an assessment has been made.

Meanwhile, readers marvelled at the "pollen storm" and its large yellow clouds.

"I've never seen anything like this before. The haze above the trees that looks like smoke is mass bursts of pollen. Talk about an allergy nightmare!" said Castanet reader Anderson Coutu.