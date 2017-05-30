41299

Kelowna  

Safe place for pets

The Fairfield Animal Hospital is offering to help four-legged flood victims.

“We'd like to offer housing and food to any animals displaced by the flooding,” said Chelan Ireland, Fairfield Animal Hospital's social media co-ordinator.

Fairfield is open 24 hours a day and Ireland said “evacuees needing lodging for their pets - free of charge - are encouraged to call us at 250-860-6550.”

While the hospital is not set up to deal with animals like lizards - special heat lamps are required - or birds, people are encouraged to contact the hospital and staff will see what can be arranged.

