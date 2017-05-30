42377

Kelowna  

Evac alert on Mission Creek

An evacuation alert has been issued for properties near the mouth of Mission Creek in Kelowna.

The alert was issued because increasing creek flow, a high lake level and wind gusts of up to 25 km/h this evening will put pressure on fortifications in the area.

The alert affects the following properties:

  • From 3902 to 3994 Bluebird Road
  • From 3814 to 3848 Capozzi Road
  • From 3950 to 3970 Lakeshore Road
  • From 515 to 599 Radant Road
  • From 529 to 579 Truswell Road
  • From 3854 to 3896 Truswell Road

Residents should be prepared for evacuation by:

  • Locating all family members or co-workers and designating a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.
  • Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes, photographs, etc. Have these items readily available for quick departure.
  • Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.
  • Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.
  • Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order.
  • Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception centres will be opened if required.

Residents are reminded this is a weather-driven event and things will continue to evolve. Sudden changes in weather could increase the risk of flooding.

