Machete slasher released

Photo: Facebook Derrick Antoine breached his probation conditions by contacting his ex-girlfriend and coming to Kelowna.

A man convicted of three separate attacks relating to his ex-girlfriend last year was sentenced again Tuesday for making contact with his ex in Kelowna, a breach of two of his probation conditions.

Derrick Antoine, 30, was arrested on Aug. 16, after stabbing his ex-girlfriend of six years in the back at an apartment on Franklyn Road. After his arrest, police determined Antoine had been involved in a machete attack in Ben Lee Park eight days prior.

Antoine had kicked, punched and slashed 22-year-old Matt LeBlanc in the face with a machete just after midnight on Aug. 8, after Antoine thought LeBlanc was “associating” with his ex.

Antoine had already been charged with whipping his ex in the face with a phone cord on June 2.

On March 20, 2017, Antoine was sentenced to 10 months for the three assaults, but he was given enhanced credit of 10 months for time already served and released on two years probation.

As part of his probation conditions, Antoine was barred from contacting his ex and from entering Kelowna.

On May 1, Antoine was found in Kelowna, in the passenger seat of a car driven by his ex, breaching two of his conditions.

Antoine pleaded guilty to the breaches Tuesday and told Justice Robin Smith that his ex-girlfriend had called him several times asking him to come back to Kelowna to help her.

“She told me that she's homeless and she wants to get off the drugs and, not going to lie, we were together for six years and we have a lot of history together,” he said. “The last year wasn't that great, but the bottom line is we still have feelings for each other, it's not like they just went away like that.”

Justice Smith said both Antoine and his ex have struggled with drugs, but Antoine has avoided a criminal record until last year.

Antoine and his ex have a child together, who's been raised by the mother's parents since the initial assault last June.

“I haven't seen my daughter in just about a year now and that's where she won me,” he said. “More than anything I want to see my daughter, I miss her, and she said that she could talk to her parents and probably make that happen.”

Justice Smith noted Antoine staying out of jail would be the best thing for his daughter.

“All of this violence and rage comes out of some dysfunctional relationship between he and his six-year common-law,” Justice Smith said.

“Neither of you are bringing out the best in each other ... then when you have a kid that grows up in that kind of environment, then you have another generation of dysfunction.”

Antoine was sentenced to 44 days of jail for the two breaches, equal to the time he has already served.

He was released Tuesday, and his probation conditions to avoid contact with his ex and not enter Kelowna remain in place.