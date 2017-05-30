42377
42640

Kelowna  

Standoff ends

- | Story: 198281

UPDATED 5:57 p.m.

The standoff in Rutland has come to a peaceful conclusion.

“After nearly three hours, RCMP negotiators have successfully encouraged the man to safely exit his residence where he was apprehended by members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) without further incident,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The man was medically examined, as a precaution only, by paramedics at the scene and has since been transported to hospital for further assessment.

“The RCMP wish to thank the media and the general public, specifically those residents temporarily evacuated from their homes, for their patience and understanding."

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

A police incident continues to unfold in Rutland.

Kelowna RCMP have engaged a man said to be holed up in a home and are now supported at the scene by the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services and trained RCMP negotiators.

General public in the area may encounter road closures, which have been put in place to ensure police and public safety.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say a police incident unfolding in Rutland has been contained to a single home.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey says police are attempting to negotiate with a distraught male, alone, inside the home.

Events began unfolding shortly after 2 p.m. when police were called to the residence for reports of a "very distraught" 32-year-old male

"Upon their attendance, police decided, as a precautionary measure, to evacuate ... residents of the surrounding homes to ensure their personal safety," said O'Donaghey.

"We ask that media and social media users refrain from publicizing the location of this incident in addition to the physical location of our officers, be it via verbal descriptor or photographs and or videos."

Kelowna RCMP are continuing efforts to make contact and negotiate with the man, while BC Ambulance Service remain on standby near the scene.

ORIGINAL: 2:44 p.m.

There is a large police presence in the Rutland area.

Police have yet to comment, however, one witness said there are a number of police around a house.

An ambulance is also on the scene.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene. We'll have more details as they become available.

Send your news, photos and video to [email protected]

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41844
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2953823
105-1860 Boucherie Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$94,900
more details
41230


40958


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dashes
Dashes Kelowna SPCA >


40980


39826


Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice

Galleries
One look just isn’t enough.
Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice (2)
Galleries
You might even have to look a third or fourth time.
Ruthless pupper exacts fluffy revenge
Must Watch
Want to feel like an accomplice to a murder? Watch puppy playtime...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne kept vow renewal ceremony secret from children
Music
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne didn't tell anybody they were...
Gordon Ramsay’s guide to the perfect burger
Must Watch
It’s nothing all that complicated, but Ramsay demonstrates...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 29, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39820