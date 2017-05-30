Police incident in Rutland

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say a police incident unfolding in Rutland has been contained to a single home.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey says police are attempting to negotiate with a distraught male, alone, inside the home.

Events began unfolding shortly after 2 p.m. when police were called to the residence for reports of a "very distraught" 32-year-old male

"Upon their attendance police decided, as a precautionary measure, to evacuate the immediately effected residents of the surrounding homes to ensure their personal safety," said O'Donaghey.

"We ask that media and social media users refrain from publicizing the location of this incident in addition to the physical location of our officers, be it via verbal descriptor or photographs and or videos.

Kelowna RCMP are continuing efforts to make contact and negotiate with the man, while BC Ambulance Service remain on standby near the scene.

Original Story 2:44 p.m.

There is a large police presence in the Rutland area.

Police have yet to comment, however, one witness said there are a number of police around a house.

An ambulance is also on the scene.

