Standoff ends

UPDATED 5:57 p.m.

The standoff in Rutland has come to a peaceful conclusion.

“After nearly three hours, RCMP negotiators have successfully encouraged the man to safely exit his residence where he was apprehended by members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) without further incident,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The man was medically examined, as a precaution only, by paramedics at the scene and has since been transported to hospital for further assessment.

“The RCMP wish to thank the media and the general public, specifically those residents temporarily evacuated from their homes, for their patience and understanding."

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

A police incident continues to unfold in Rutland.

Kelowna RCMP have engaged a man said to be holed up in a home and are now supported at the scene by the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services and trained RCMP negotiators.

General public in the area may encounter road closures, which have been put in place to ensure police and public safety.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say a police incident unfolding in Rutland has been contained to a single home.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey says police are attempting to negotiate with a distraught male, alone, inside the home.

Events began unfolding shortly after 2 p.m. when police were called to the residence for reports of a "very distraught" 32-year-old male

"Upon their attendance, police decided, as a precautionary measure, to evacuate ... residents of the surrounding homes to ensure their personal safety," said O'Donaghey.

"We ask that media and social media users refrain from publicizing the location of this incident in addition to the physical location of our officers, be it via verbal descriptor or photographs and or videos."

Kelowna RCMP are continuing efforts to make contact and negotiate with the man, while BC Ambulance Service remain on standby near the scene.

ORIGINAL: 2:44 p.m.

There is a large police presence in the Rutland area.

Police have yet to comment, however, one witness said there are a number of police around a house.

An ambulance is also on the scene.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene. We'll have more details as they become available.

