Children close to shooting

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Candy Lei, left, and Siu Ling Xu were mere feet from the gang shooting in Kelowna in 2011.

Siu Ling Xu left The Grand hotel on a sunny August afternoon with her three- and six-year-old daughters, when chaos shattered the relaxed setting.

Walking toward Water Street, she heard popping noises, like someone stepping on bubble wrap, and a white Porsche SUV went careening in front of them, smashing into the hotel wall.

“There was a guy in a white shirt underneath the car, and I turned around about to scream, 'someone call 911' and I realized what was happening,” Xu testified in Kelowna court Tuesday. “I turned around and told my daughter to run as fast as she can, run inside. Whatever happens, do not turn back, just keep running.”

Xu and her daughters, along with best friend Candy Lei, Lei's four-year-old daughter and Lei's aunt, had come to Kelowna to pick cherries and peaches on Aug. 14, 2011. They decided to get a hotel room and spend the night.

About 30 minutes after checking into The Grand, the six of them left the hotel to get swimsuits for the kids. Once outside, they found themselves in the middle of a gang war.

Jonathan Bacon was killed in the shooting, while Hells Angel Larry Amero, Independent Soldier James Riach and two other women in the SUV were injured.

Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones are facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting. They pleaded not guilty Monday.

Xu testified that a silver SUV came behind the crashed Porsche, and two men with balaclavas covering their faces and machine guns in their hands, stopped on either side of her, one just two feet away, and began spraying bullets into the front seats of the crashed vehicle.

As the shooting continued, the women and children ran back to the hotel.

In his opening statement, Crown prosecutor David Ruse said he intends to prove that former gang leader Sukh Dhak ordered the hit as revenge for his brother Gurmit's 2010 murder. Sukh Dahk was shot and killed in Burnaby in November 2012.