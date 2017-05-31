42534
42726

Kelowna  

Flooded - can you sue?

- | Story: 198267

People looking to be compensated for flood damage to their home or property in the Okanagan have just two places to turn.

Provincial emergency assistance programs, or a lawyer, since the chances of having flood, or overland water insurance coverage are unlikely.

The province has declared the current flooding situation in the Central Okanagan eligible for disaster financial assistance, meaning the program may compensate individuals for essential uninsurable losses.

Applications for assistance must be made by Aug. 5.

But, what if you feel you were wronged in some way? Can you turn to the legal system for a remedy?

Possibly, says lawyer Don Lewthwaite – but it's not easy.

"The legal system in this country is based upon fault, actionable fault," he said.

"So you have to find somebody at fault, an entity, a body, probably not a person, who is responsible for the grief you are encountering."

But, who could be at fault during a weather-related event caused by Mother Nature?

A municipality for one, says Lewthwaite.

He says houses are meant to be built to certain standards that prevent the incursion of water, such as waterproofing membranes, engineered soils and perimeter drains.

"If it is found those measures are deficient, there are quite a few parties that could be brought to the lawsuit, not the least of which is the municipality.

"One of the things the building inspectors have to inspect is the excavation, the footings and foundation before backfilling. One of the things they are meant to look for is waterproofing and water protection measures."

He says if water did get in because of deficiencies in construction, there could be a case.

And, while he is not suggesting there is any legal merit, if it were ever established the level of the lake had been negligently allowed to rise, you might have a shot.

Lewthwaite says he has not heard of any legal action as a result of this year's flooding.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3081780
Executive Family Home - 1026 McPhai
$899,800
more details
40775


40027


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dashes
Dashes Kelowna SPCA >


40303


39826


Daily Dose – May 31, 2017

Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose definitely won’t put you to sleep.
Daily Dose – May 31, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don;t throw stones at your computer monitor either…
Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody developing Jagged Little Pill musical
Music
A musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic album...
Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice
Galleries
One look just isn’t enough.
Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice (2)
Galleries
You might even have to look a third or fourth time.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 29, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020