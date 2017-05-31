Flooded - can you sue?

Photo: Contributed What are the options if your home or property are flooded?

People looking to be compensated for flood damage to their home or property in the Okanagan have just two places to turn.

Provincial emergency assistance programs, or a lawyer, since the chances of having flood, or overland water insurance coverage are unlikely.

The province has declared the current flooding situation in the Central Okanagan eligible for disaster financial assistance, meaning the program may compensate individuals for essential uninsurable losses.

Applications for assistance must be made by Aug. 5.

But, what if you feel you were wronged in some way? Can you turn to the legal system for a remedy?

Possibly, says lawyer Don Lewthwaite – but it's not easy.

"The legal system in this country is based upon fault, actionable fault," he said.

"So you have to find somebody at fault, an entity, a body, probably not a person, who is responsible for the grief you are encountering."

But, who could be at fault during a weather-related event caused by Mother Nature?

A municipality for one, says Lewthwaite.

He says houses are meant to be built to certain standards that prevent the incursion of water, such as waterproofing membranes, engineered soils and perimeter drains.

"If it is found those measures are deficient, there are quite a few parties that could be brought to the lawsuit, not the least of which is the municipality.

"One of the things the building inspectors have to inspect is the excavation, the footings and foundation before backfilling. One of the things they are meant to look for is waterproofing and water protection measures."

He says if water did get in because of deficiencies in construction, there could be a case.

And, while he is not suggesting there is any legal merit, if it were ever established the level of the lake had been negligently allowed to rise, you might have a shot.

Lewthwaite says he has not heard of any legal action as a result of this year's flooding.