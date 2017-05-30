42377
Kelowna  

Rising waters: your images

As Okanagan Lake reaches unprecedented levels, Castanet readers continue to share dramatic photos of the rising waters and their destructive power, as well as images of flood protection measures.

Here is a gallery of images from the past 24 hours, shot from Vernon, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton.

Share your news, images and video with us at [email protected]

