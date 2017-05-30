Stabbed in domestic

Alanna Kelly

Kelowna RCMP arrested a man after a domestic assault at a June Springs Road home, Tuesday.

About 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance involving violence at the home.

A man was found on the front porch, suffering self-inflicted injuries.

“Officers then located a female victim in the backyard area of the property, suffering from multiple stab wounds,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The woman’s injuries, although serious in nature, were also believed to be non-life-threatening.”

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received first aid from a family member.

O’Donaghey said both are in stable condition.

Two police cruisers were parked outside the home Tuesday.

Neighbours living in the quiet community said they didn't know the people living at the home.

A 59-year-old Kelowna man is in custody and faces potential charges.