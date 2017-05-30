More launch, park closures

Photo: Jeanine Wiens

As Okanagan Lake continues to rise, the Central Okanagan Regional District has closed its final two boat launches.



Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour in Lake Country is closed as it is no longer safe to use the launch and dock. The protected harbour is open for boaters who may need to seek shelter from high winds, however.



As well, the launch and dock at Fintry Community Park is now closed due to high water.



Killiney Beach Community Park and boat launch remain closed to all visitors, with limited vehicle access through the park for waterfront properties on evacuation alert.



The following parks are also closed: Glen Canyon Regional Park from the Acorn bridge to Gellatly Road, Hardy Falls Regional Park, and Mill Creek Regional Park.

Meanwhile, the City of Kelowna has added the Manhattan Point beach access to its list of closures.

The beach access just down the road at 842 Manhattan Dr. remains open.

Closed city parks include:

Manhattan Point beach access, 900 Manhattan Dr.

City Park waterpark

Lake Avenue beach access, including the pedestrian bridge

Francis Avenue beach access

Maude Roxby Bird Sanctuary

Trail access from Okanagan Lake to Cascia Linear Park

The following parks remain open, but beach areas are closed due to flooding:

Sutherland Park, including the shoreline along Poplar Point Drive

Tugboat Beach at Waterfront Park

City Park

Strathcona Park

Kinsmen Park

Rotary Beach Park

Visitors are reminded to not approach, climb or jump on flood-protection measures along the beaches

In West Kelowna, the boat launches at Gellatly Bay and Casa Loma also remain closed.