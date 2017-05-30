Bull riders ready to rock

Photo: PBR Canada

Professional bull riding is coming to Kelowna this summer.

The Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro will be at Prospera Place for one action-packed night on Aug. 2.

The Touring Pro is the developmental tour of PBR Canada, where established veterans and newcomers to the professional ranks compete against some of the most famous bucking bulls.

The CTP gives riders the opportunity to compete in PBR Canada-sanctioned events while earning money to qualify for the Monster Energy Canadian Cup Series and Canadian national finals.

Tickets for the Okanagan PBR Challenge start at $39.50 and can be purchased at the Select Your Tickets box office, online or by calling 250-762-5050.

PBR's slogan is: This is not a rodeo; it’s the Toughest Sport on Earth.