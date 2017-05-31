42534
Kelowna  

Last call for volunteers

Organizers of this year's GolfBC Championship at Gallagher's Canyon Golf Resort are putting out one last call for a few more volunteers.

The championship, part of the Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada, runs from June 12 to 18.

People are needed in key areas, including marshalling and scoring.  

Volunteers receive a commemorative golf shirt and cap, lunch while on shift and a wrap up barbeque.

Close to 300 volunteers will be involved over the week to ensure the tournament runs smoothly.

Click here for more information or to register to become a volunteer.

