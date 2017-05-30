42377
Kelowna  

Five years for fatal stabbing

Rather than face a jury, Jose Amestica pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday for fatally stabbing a man in West Kelowna just over two years ago.

Amestica, 50, was arrested on April 29, 2015, after he stabbed 44-year-old Kevin McNally in a home at Elliot and Solar roads.

At the time, police said some of the residents in the fourplex where the stabbing took place were known to police.

McNally was rushed to hospital in serious condition, and Amestica was charged with aggravated assault, until McNally died a few days later. Amestica's charge was then upgraded to murder.

Amestica has remained in custody since his arrest, and his jury selection and trial was scheduled for this week, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Monday.

He was handed a five-year sentence, a joint submission from his defence and the Crown.

Amestica has already served 760 days in jail, and was given credit for 1,140 days at the standard 1.5 times credit for presentence custody. He will remain in jail for another 685 days, and is prohibited from possessing firearms for life.

