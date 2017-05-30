Storm could test barriers

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

Winds associated with a possible thunderstorms are expected to whip through the Okanagan today, and with it, a test of flood barriers throughout the Okanagan.

In a statement released this afternoon by the Emergency Operations Centre, ""Wind gusts up to 25 kilometres an hour this afternoon and evening, combined with unprecedented lake levels, will test fortifications in low laying areas of the Central Okanagan.

"Okanagan Lake is 16 centimetres higher than it was during the last wind event on May 24, so protective measures need to be adjusted accordingly.

"Residents and visitors are also asked during this state of emergency to stay out of flooded neighbourhoods so that residents and emergency crews can properly do their work. Impacted properties are for local traffic only. Residents in flooded properties with electrical service still in operation should be alert to the danger and exercise extreme caution."

Parents are asked to keep children out of dirty, shallow water, to prevent possible health risks.

"Emergency officials are asking residents and visitors to find wake-free options to enjoy Okanagan Lake in the weeks ahead. A lot of time and energy has gone into sandbagging vulnerable areas, and respectful operation of watercraft is urged so that boat wakes do not damage protection or cause flooding of lakeshore properties.

"Boaters also need to be cautious about wood debris floating under the surface of the lake, along with submerged infrastructure."

ORIGINAL: 7:50 a.m.

Water from a swiftly moving Mission Creek, and other high-level tributaries pushed Okanagan Lake another two centimetres higher over the past 24 hours.

The lake level now sits at 343.10 metres above sea level. The predicted high-water mark for this year's flood event was initially pegged at 343 metres.

Late last week, it was anticipated the lake could rise another 10 to 15 cm, however, that could change depending on the rate of snowmelt and weather conditions.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre communications director Tom Wilson said Tuesday morning Mission Creek is running at about 65 cubic metres per second. The normal for this time of year is 40 to 45 cubic metres per second.

Some showers or rain are also in the forecast for the next four days. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening, with the potential for some rain and stronger winds.

Wilson says the message from the EOC remains the same: keep flood measures in place, and fortify barriers where needed.

Boaters are also reminded to be respectful of the shoreline and keep speed down.

All evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect. Check out the map at www.cordemergency.ca/map and search by address to determine if an area is under alert or order, or to find the closest sand and sandbag locations.