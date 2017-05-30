Creek rushes, lake rises

Photo: Contributed Property owners continue to fortify flood barriers along the lake.

Water from a swiftly moving Mission Creek, and other high-level tributaries pushed Okanagan Lake another two centimetres higher over the past 24 hours.

The lake level now sits at 343.10 metres above sea level. The predicted high-water mark for this year's flood event was initially pegged at 343 metres.

Late last week, it was anticipated the lake could rise another 10 to 15 cm, however, that could change depending on the rate of snowmelt and weather conditions.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre communications director Tom Wilson said Tuesday morning Mission Creek is running at about 65 cubic metres per second. The normal for this time of year is 40 to 45 cubic metres per second.

Some showers or rain are also in the forecast for the next four days. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening, with the potential for some rain and stronger winds.

Wilson says the message from the EOC remains the same: keep flood measures in place, and fortify barriers where needed.

Boaters are also reminded to be respectful of the shoreline and keep speed down.

All evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect. Check out the map at www.cordemergency.ca/map and search by address to determine if an area is under alert or order, or to find the closest sand and sandbag locations.