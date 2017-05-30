41299
42726

Kelowna  

Creek rushes, lake rises

- | Story: 198227

Water from a swiftly moving Mission Creek, and other high-level tributaries pushed Okanagan Lake another two centimetres higher over the past 24 hours.

The lake level now sits at 343.10 metres above sea level. The predicted high-water mark for this year's flood event was initially pegged at 343 metres.

Late last week, it was anticipated the lake could rise another 10 to 15 cm, however, that could change depending on the rate of snowmelt and weather conditions.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre communications director Tom Wilson said Tuesday morning Mission Creek is running at about 65 cubic metres per second. The normal for this time of year is 40 to 45 cubic metres per second.

Some showers or rain are also in the forecast for the next four days. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening, with the potential for some rain and stronger winds.

Wilson says the message from the EOC remains the same: keep flood measures in place, and fortify barriers where needed.

Boaters are also reminded to be respectful of the shoreline and keep speed down.

All evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect. Check out the map at www.cordemergency.ca/map and search by address to determine if an area is under alert or order, or to find the closest sand and sandbag locations.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3072665
107-3372 South Main St
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$289,900
more details


37671


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dashes
Dashes Kelowna SPCA >


42472


42381


Melting animals that will melt your heart

Galleries
It turns out that many of our favourite pets can melt into liquid form.
Melting animals that will melt your heart (2)
Galleries
Some animals melt to disguise themselves, others melt...
Vegetables you can easily grow in your apartment from scraps
Must Watch
Sometimes instead of their typical bacon-wrapped,
Pedestrian yells at driver for no reason, gets distracted, walks directly into pole
Must Watch
As far as we can tell, the driver didn’t do anything wrong...
Daily Dose – May 30, 2017
Daily Dose
Get your Daily Dose goggles on!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 29, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37222
39499