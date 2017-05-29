42599
Tires slashed at YMCA

RCMP are seeking the public's help to identify vandals responsible for slashing tires on vans in the Kelowna YMCA parking lot over the weekend.

On Monday morning, police received a report of mischief to three vans left in the parking lot of the YMCA on Hartman Road.

A white Ford E-350, beige Dodge Grand Caravan and white Ford Econoline bus, each had at least one punctured tire.

“All three vehicles targeted, were registered to the YMCA and parked within close proximity of the building,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “A total of seven tires were punctured.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

