Kelowna  

Flooding hurting business

All the publicity about flooding and warnings to stay off the water are putting a drag on some local tourism businesses.

Meagan Young owns Meag's BBQ Boat Rentals on the downtown Kelowna marina. She's noticed a definite dip in sales since the flooding. 

"It's put the scare in people. A lot of people think the lake is shut down. We are doing our best to be respectful ... our boats run off an electric motor, so we don't create a wake," she said. "However, if we are going out and creating a wake, it will be in areas that don't hurt docks and we are going at a slow pace.

"It's still busy, but people have been told by hotels and others the lake is not in operation right now, so with that knowledge they think they aren't able to get out onto the water or do things close to the water. That is taking away from some of the business in the downtown area, as well as the tourism," Young added. 

She wants to let people know hers and other waterfront operators are open for business. 

"We are still operating here. We want to get tourists out on the water. We are being as respectful as we possibly can. It is going to be a great summer, and we just have to wait for everything to clear up," she said. 

