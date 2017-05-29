Evac at Tween Lakes

Photo: Alan Gatzke

An evacuation order has been issued for Tween Lakes Resort in Oyama as flood waters continue to rise.

All occupants of the RV park on the isthmus between Kalamalka and Wood lakes are being evacuated, with the exception of the park manager's residence.

The resort is currently not displacing any permanent residents.

Evacuation alerts have also been issued for the following 18 properties near Wood Lake:

3210 to 3387 Clement Road

No. 1 to 14, 11871 Highway 97 North

Property owners should bolster their flood protection measures if they haven’t done so already.

Residents in these areas should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice should conditions along the waterfront change. If they haven’t already, they should take steps to protect their properties from flooding by sandbagging and moving items from crawlspaces and basements.

Sand and sandbag locations can be found here. Sand is continually being replenished.

All other evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect.

Residents are reminded this is a weather-driven event and things will continue to evolve with the weather. A sudden change in weather could increase the risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, Kelowna's City Park waterpark has been closed due to high water levels.

Water has started to leak into the mechanical room that services the park, so power has been turned off to ensure public safety. Until high water levels in the area subside, the waterpark will remain closed.