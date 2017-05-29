42599

Kelowna  

Fight to make votes count

Supporters of proportional representation protested in front of MP Stephen Fuhr’s constituency office in Kelowna, Monday.  

They hope to urge the Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal to keep his promised support for electoral reform.

MPs are expected to vote soon on the recommendations of the all-party committee on electoral reform, which recommended proportional representation.

Local Green party candidate Robert Mellalieu was among the crowd.

I'm here to make sure people understand that voting your morals and what you stand for is more important than voting someone out."

"A lot of Green party members supported Fuhr, and we gave him that edge to get over the top, and now we have got to make sure that he breaks ranks with the Liberals and says 'no I'm not going to vote against this bill,'" Mellalieu added.

“We think that it is very important that Stephen Fuhr knows how a significant majority of his constituents feel about proportional representation and, in fact, as this polling indicates, most Canadians want all Liberal MPs to vote Yes on this motion,” rally organizer Terry Robertson said.

"We want to remind Mr. Fuhr that the time for  talk is over, the time for courageous action is on May 31.... It’s the time for you to vote Yes, to the committee report," Roberson added.

