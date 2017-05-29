Insured against flooding?

Photo: Bruce Harmatny

As Okanagan Lake creeps ever higher, concerned residents are starting to wonder if they will be insured should the worst happen.

The lake has surpassed its previous record height, and forecasts say it could rise another 10-15 centimetres. That puts lots of homes along the lake in danger, as well as others along area creeks.

Brett Innis at Kelowna Valley Insurance says he's been fielding more inquiries than usual.

"We have a couple of claims, and some people are adding to their policies," he said Monday.

Innis noted regular homeowner's insurance traditionally never covered exposure to flooding from rising lakes, rivers or streams, what he called "overland water coverage."

But it first started becoming available about four years ago, after a major flood disaster in Calgary.

"Before that, there were only government programs for financial assistance," he said, such as what is available to B.C. residents affected by flooding this spring.

Innis said more insurance carriers have started adding overland water coverage, "but they stay away from the word flood," he added. "Most, but not all, now offer it. It has been slowly growing in the industry."

He said it is typically an add-on equivalent to earthquake insurance, which is available for an additional premium – depending on where you are.

"Not all of them use the same formula. Some go by longtitude and latitude, or postal code. But, if you're in a flood plain, you will likely be excluded."

Premiums can be as low as $40 or up into the thousands of dollars, he said. It all depends on risk.

Such insurance is likely not going to be available for lakefront residents given that flood warnings have already been issued. "They'll be paying a high premium or be excluded all together," he said.

Every policy is based on territory and how prone it is to the specified peril, said Innis.

"In emergency situations, brokers can't buy in within a certain distance. For example, during a wildfire, you can't add a client within 25 kilometres on many policies."

Innis said he does have clients with coverage, and he's seen premiums as high as $6,000, with a $1,000 to $2,000 deductible.

The policies also cover additional living expenses based on a percentage of what the house is insured for, but the policy holder must have that specific peril covered.

"The key is the words 'sudden and accidental.' That's what you want to insure. Don't wait until the flood is coming because insurance probably won't be available."