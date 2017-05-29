42377
Kelowna  

Did you bike to work?

Bike to Work Week kicked off in earnest this morning, with cyclists hitting the streets.

Thousands of Central Okanagan residents are expected to participate in the 10th annual event in Kelowna, which continues until Sunday.

Students are also encouraged to ride to school, and events encourage people of all ages to try out active transportation in support of healthier communities and a healthier environment.

Motorists are reminded to drive with care due to the extra cyclists on the road.

More than 20 events are happening around the city this week, including a free breakfast this morning, along with free bike tune ups, games and prizes for participants.

To register, go to www.biketowork.ca, and for more information, visit www.smartTRIPS.ca.

