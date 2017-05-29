42534
Kelowna  

Lake up another 1.7 cm

Okanagan Lake keeps on rising. The lake now sits at 343.08 metres above sea level, another 1.7 centimetres higher since Sunday.

Boaters should be aware of log booms being installed today around the eastern end of the William R. Bennett Bridge closest to City Park and to proceed with caution. Boating is still discouraged due to potential debris hazards and shoreline erosion from boat wakes.

Flood protections were strengthened Sunday along Mission Creek between the bridge at Lakeshore Road and Okanagan Lake, at Green Bay in West Kelowna and along Antlers Beach in Peachland to protect Highway 97.

Mission Creek is forecast to rise in the next few days as snow at higher elevations melts. Residents living along the creek, especially those closer to the lake, are urged to reinforce the flood protection around their properties, due to the potential for the lake to back up into the creek.

Residents are reminded to leave sandbags in place and bolster them in preparation for high water and possible windy conditions.

Environment Canada’s forecast for the next few days includes a change from hot, sunny conditions to showers and wind Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

All evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect. Check out the map at www.cordemergency.ca/map and search by address to determine if an area is under alert or order, or to find the closest sand and sandbag locations.

38107