Kelowna  

Dancing lights in the sky

The northern lights put on another show over Southern B.C. Sunday night.

A solar storm created dazzling displays of the aurora borealis all weekend.

The coronal mass ejection hit the Earth's magnetic field, causing light shows over much of Canada and as far south as California.

Parker Brown captured this image from Glen Valley Garden, just off Clifton Road in Kelowna.

The event peaked late Saturday with characteristic green and red auroral waves that slowly undulated, and blue light pillars that extended upwards.

Brown says the show resembled underwater sand patterns on a beach and sometimes looked like an unfurled flag in the wind.

