Kelowna  

Crash in Myra Canyon park

A dirt biker walked out of Myra Canyon provincial park Sunday despite being unconscious for a short time, according to Kelowna Fire Rescue.

"A recreational mountain biker took a spill," said Platoon Captain Tim Light. "He  had rib pain and had been knocked out for a short time after he took a header over the handlebars."

A fire crew responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m. but, as they were walking in, the injured man and a companion met them while walking out.

"Our ATV was sent up to assist them and get a medical to him as quickly as we could."

The ATV carried the man out of the area.

