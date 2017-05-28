Crash in Myra Canyon park

Photo: Google Maps A man was injured while riding his dirt bike in Myra Canyon park.

A dirt biker walked out of Myra Canyon provincial park Sunday despite being unconscious for a short time, according to Kelowna Fire Rescue.

"A recreational mountain biker took a spill," said Platoon Captain Tim Light. "He had rib pain and had been knocked out for a short time after he took a header over the handlebars."

A fire crew responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m. but, as they were walking in, the injured man and a companion met them while walking out.

"Our ATV was sent up to assist them and get a medical to him as quickly as we could."

The ATV carried the man out of the area.