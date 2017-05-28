Okanagan Sun are set

42377

The Okanagan Sun's annual spring camp has begun.

The team took to the field at the Apple Bowl this weekend, showing off the hard work they put in during the off season. 

Head coach Ben Macauley said he has high hopes for the football team.

"We expect every year to be in contention for the B.C. title and a chance to win a national championship," Macauley said. "We expect to be in the top three teams in the conference every year and this year is no different." 

Quarterback, Keith Zyla said it feels good to step back onto the field. 

"It feels great. It has been a long five months away from the guys. I'm ready to get back after it," Zyla said.

The regular season kicks off on July 29 and veteran linebacker Eli Haynes said he'll be a bit nervous stepping onto the field for that first game. 

"I'm anxious for sure. I get really bad pregame butterflies, but once you are out there it goes away," Haynes said. 

Visit the team's website for ticket information. 

