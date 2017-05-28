41717
39499

Kelowna  

More lake protection

- | Story: 198109

Crews were bolstering protection measures between Lakeshore Bridge and the mouth of Okanagan Lake Sunday as the lake level increased by one centimetre overnight to 343.06 metres.

The flows in Mission Creek are expected to increase significantly over the next few days with the forecasted hot weather.

Residents living along Mission Creek, especially those closer to the lake, are urged to reinforce the flood protection around their properties, due to increasing lake levels and potential for back water effect, said a bulletin from the Emergency Operations Centre.

People are being reminded to leave flood protection measures in place and bolster them in preparation for high water and possible windy conditions. High lake levels and variable weather conditions are exected to persist for the foreseeable future.

They are also asked to stay off the bladder dams, gabion cages and sandbags deployed along beaches and creeks.

Evacuation Alerts remain in place for a number of properties:

North end of Westside Road

  • 9515 Hodges Road
  • 9425 Hodges Road
  • 9435 Hodges Road
  • 9445 Hodges Road
  • 9467 Kilkenny Place

West Kelowna

  • 1302 to 1454 Green Bay Road
  • 3660 to 3697 Green Bay Landing
  • 3575 to 3636 Wiig Road

Westbank First Nation IR#10

  • Waterfront lots from the W.R. Bennett Bridge north to Old Ferry Wharf Road
  • Several lakefront cabins on Lindley Road

Original story 10:19 a.m.

Okanagan Lake climbed another centimetre overnight to 343.06 metres – as water from creeks and streams continued to pour in, according to Tom Wilson, information officer with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

"So far so good," said Wilson when asked about the slower increase in water levels over last couple of days along the shoreline. "But if we get two or three days in a row of this sun then Mission Creek flows are going to start climbing."

There is concern there will be an increase in the creek's flow starting tomorrow and that it will last for several days, Wilson said.

"We could see some peak flows last several days."

Residents with property along the lake and along Mission Creek have been urged to sandbag and take other measures for protection against the rising water.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3029952
#401-1083 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
42137


42254


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bill
Bill Kelowna SPCA >


40303


39791


This real, fully operational hoverboard looks incredible

Must Watch
So far, the only person we’ve seen riding the Flyboard Air a legit hoverboard/jetpack hybrid is its inventor, so it...
Glenn Close stops Sunset Boulevard to scold snap-happy fan
Showbiz
Glenn Close stopped her Sunset Boulevard show halfway through to...
Dogs who are afraid of ridiculous things
Galleries
Just like people, every single dog comes with their own quirks.
Dogs who are afraid of ridiculous things (2)
Galleries
Does your pup have a funny phobia too? Let us know in the...
The trippy view of a camera directly under a running faucet
Must Watch
Here’s a fun fact: the stream coming out of your kitchen...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38784
39499