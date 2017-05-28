Lake climbs 1 centimetre

Photo: Brad Harmatny Okanagan Lake rose 1 cm overnight, says EOC official.

Okanagan Lake climbed another centimetre overnight to 343.06 cm – as water from creeks and streams continued to pour in, according to Tom Wilson, information officer with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

"So far so good," said Wilson when asked about the slower increase in water levels over last couple of days along the shoreline. "But if we get two or three days in a row of this sun then Mission Creek flows are going to start climbing."

There is concern there will be an increase in the creek's flow starting tomorrow and that it will last for several days, Wilson said.

"We could see some peak flows last several days."

Residents with property along the lake and along Mission Creek have been urged to sandbag and take other measures for protection against the rising water.