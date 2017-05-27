41717
39499

Kelowna  

Pull for your community

- | Story: 198073

Madison Erhardt

The annual United Way Bus Pull is back.

Ten teams of eight community champions competed for bragging rights and the coveted Community Cup by pulling a B.C. Transit bus to the finish line Saturday. 

Funds from the event will go towards the 2017 United Way CSO fundraising campaign which supports one in three people in the community.

"We have raised about $19,000 so far. Our goal is to hit $20,000 and you will be able to donate for the next couple of weeks," said organizer Marianne Dull. 

The Heathy Haulers team said," It's a great cause. Who doesn't want to pull a bus on a hot and sunny day?"

"We will be back year after year. It is such a fun event."

To donate, click here.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41713
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3067829
2740 Ethel
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
41712


42254


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


41324


40377


A little patch of oil sends about a dozen motorcycle racers into a terrifying slide

Must Watch
This race at Le Mans was called to a halt after this scary pile-up. Looks like the racers might’ve gotten pretty dinged up,
Brad Pitt required musical stand-in for Tree of Life
Showbiz
Brad Pitt's musical skills are so dire, his Tree of Life...
The funniest Wikipedia edits by internet vandals
Galleries
With so much fake news floating around these days, it’s...
The funniest Wikipedia edits by internet vandals (2)
Galleries
Luckily, these changes don’t stay for long and are spotted...
1000 Drummers play Smells Like Teen Spirit
Must Watch
As cool as this is, it must have been unbearably loud in person.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41663
39499