Pull for your community

Madison Erhardt

The annual United Way Bus Pull is back.

Ten teams of eight community champions competed for bragging rights and the coveted Community Cup by pulling a B.C. Transit bus to the finish line Saturday.

Funds from the event will go towards the 2017 United Way CSO fundraising campaign which supports one in three people in the community.

"We have raised about $19,000 so far. Our goal is to hit $20,000 and you will be able to donate for the next couple of weeks," said organizer Marianne Dull.

The Heathy Haulers team said," It's a great cause. Who doesn't want to pull a bus on a hot and sunny day?"

"We will be back year after year. It is such a fun event."

To donate, click here.