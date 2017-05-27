41299
Cops looking for Good Sam

Kelowna RCMP are hoping a Good Samaritan can help them further an assault investigation.

Police are urging a man to come forward who may possess valuable information about the alleged incident last month.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said on April 3 shortly after 11:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to assist BC Ambulance Service on Gordon Drive.

“Ambulance crews were on scene assisting an injured woman, reportedly discovered by a security guard on patrol, who claimed she had been assaulted earlier at a second location,” said O'Donaghey.

“Police have been told that at approximately 10:30 p.m. the woman, who was walking in the area of Gordon Drive and Bernard Avenue, was approached and pushed to the ground from behind by two unknown individuals, who subsequently ran away with her purse and cigarettes.”

The victim, who sustained non-life threatening injuries to her face, was assisted by an unknown male who walked the woman home and managed to locate and recover the woman’s abandoned purse along the way.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the individual who provided the victim with a safe escort home, are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

