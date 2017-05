Photo: Hendrik Tol A hot air balloon landed in an empty field in the 1800 block of Leckie Road.

Hendrik Tol had a bit of surprise Saturday morning when a hot air balloon landed near his home.

Tol said the colourful air behemoth landed in an empty field in the 1800 block of Leckie Road.

Tol snapped a picture of the balloon while standing on his back deck.

There is no word why the balloon landed in the Kelowna neighbourhood.