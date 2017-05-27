41717
Kelowna  

Hair-raising robbery

Someone has made off with a duffel bag full of wigs and hair extensions.

At 3:29 a.m. Saturday, someone used rocks to smash the front door of the D'Vontay Hair Extensions & Wigs retail store.

The perpetrator was caught on surveillance video, but was wearing a mask and might possibly be a woman.

One security photo shows the perpetrator wearing a jacket/hoodie with possibly a Bob Marley image on the back.
This was the second break-in at this location. Both break-ins occurred at approximately the same time of day, both early Saturday mornings.

Anyone with information on the break in is urged to call police or Crimestoppers.

