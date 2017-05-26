41717
42622

Kelowna  

Exposes himself in store

- | Story: 198041

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly exposed himself inside a business Thursday afternoon in Rutland.

On May 25, a 59-year-old suspect was taken into custody in connection to an incident where the man allegedly exposed himself to others inside a business located in the 200 block of Rutland Road. The suspect departed the store and left the area in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. He was later stopped by police along Rutland Road.

Jeffery Michael Gates has since appeared in Kelowna Law Court. He has now been charged with indecent exposure. Gates has been remanded and is expected to appear in Court next on June 1.

Anyone with any additional information, or anyone who may have witnessed the alleged criminal act, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

