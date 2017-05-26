Is this your ring?

41299
Police are hoping they can re-unite the rightful owner with what appears to be his 50th wedding anniversary ring which had been dropped off to the RCMP detachment as found property.

Investigators have been unable to locate any police records where the ring has been reported as lost or stolen and are turning to the public to help find its rightful owner.

“The ring has a very distinctive engraving on the inside of the yellow gold band. A portion of the personalized engraving reads “50 YEARS 2003”, says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“If this is your ring, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP, to provide the remainder of the rings engraving, to confirm the rings purity of gold in karats and supply any additional prove of ownership.”

If you can prove you are the rightful owner of the found men’s gold ring you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

