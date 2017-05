Photo: Alanna Kelly

Flooding has closed the Lake Avenue beach access and pedestrian bridge over Mill Creek in Kelowna.

Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use the paved pathway located on the south side of Highway 97 from the bridge to Abbott Street or any other road or pathway further inland to steer clear of flood waters.

Signage will be posted in the area to direct the public.

The area will reopen once water volumes and flood levels subside.