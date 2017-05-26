41299
42622

Kelowna  

Lake could rise 10-15 cm

- | Story: 198021

Okanagan Lake could rise another 10 to 15 centimetres, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, officials said a number of variables go into determining how high the lake could rise, and those variables change daily.

As of the beginning of the week, 80 to 90 per cent of the high-level snowpack remained. Much of that snowpack, once it melts, will reach Mission Creek, causing it to reach extremely high flows.

Those flows could exceed 100 cubic metres per second in the days ahead as temperatures reach 30 C.

Residents along the creek, especially those closer to the lake, are urged to fortify flood protection measures.

Okanagan Lake has reached 343 metres, the flood level forecasted three weeks ago. Kalamalka Lake is also above full pool at 392.4 metres.

"This is a weather-driven event, and things will continue to evolve and change with the weather. A sudden change in weather could increase the risk of flooding," the EOC says.

Above normal temperatures are forecast for the coming week, with the potential for windy conditions by mid-week.

Boating on Okanagan Lake continues to be discouraged due to potential debris hazards, submerged infrastructure such as docks, and shoreline erosion caused by boat wakes.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42138
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2990503
Gates Road
Silvia von Deichmann baths
$192,900
more details
42311


41050


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gidgi
Gidgi Kelowna SPCA >


40303


40669


TGIF Gifs – May 26, 2017

Galleries
The forecast looks great in this weeks TGIF Gifs! Mexico’s favorite weather girl Don’t break the chain untitled...
TGIF Gifs – May 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
It’s time to wave goodbye to the work week! untitled The...
There’s nothing more majestic than a pack of horses cruising down a highway
Must Watch
Keep left to pass.
Celine Dion transforms into Belle for Beauty and the Beast song performance
Music
Celine Dion channeled her inner Belle onstage in Las Vegas on...
If this is happening on your subway car, get right the hell off
Must Watch
Subway performers in New York are largely harmless even if...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020
39499