Lake could rise 10-15 cm

Photo: John Jansen West Kelowna dog park under water

Okanagan Lake could rise another 10 to 15 centimetres, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, officials said a number of variables go into determining how high the lake could rise, and those variables change daily.

As of the beginning of the week, 80 to 90 per cent of the high-level snowpack remained. Much of that snowpack, once it melts, will reach Mission Creek, causing it to reach extremely high flows.

Those flows could exceed 100 cubic metres per second in the days ahead as temperatures reach 30 C.

Residents along the creek, especially those closer to the lake, are urged to fortify flood protection measures.

Okanagan Lake has reached 343 metres, the flood level forecasted three weeks ago. Kalamalka Lake is also above full pool at 392.4 metres.

"This is a weather-driven event, and things will continue to evolve and change with the weather. A sudden change in weather could increase the risk of flooding," the EOC says.

Above normal temperatures are forecast for the coming week, with the potential for windy conditions by mid-week.

Boating on Okanagan Lake continues to be discouraged due to potential debris hazards, submerged infrastructure such as docks, and shoreline erosion caused by boat wakes.