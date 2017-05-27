Hair today, gone today

It's only hair right? It will grow back.

And, it was all for a good cause.

Several dozen students – and one crusty old reporter – lost their hair Friday afternoon at the close of Cancer Week at Kelowna Secondary School.

A little more than $21,000 was raised for the BC Cancer Foundation from the head-shaving event. Another $2,600 was raised during Thursday's drive-thru breakfast, which sold out in just over an hour.

When all is said and done, organizers expect to have raised close to $25,000.

This is the 15th year the event has been held at the school. It began in 2003 when two members of the grad class lost their lives to cancer.

Friday, students raised money for the honour of having their heads shaved by students in the hair salon class at Mount Boucherie Secondary.

Several female students also had some of their hair removed to be used in wigs.

Since 2003, more than $360,000 has been raised for the BC Cancer Foundation.