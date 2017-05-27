Elementary entrepreneurs

Photo: Wayne Moore Georgianna Dyck, 12, produced dreamcatchers as part of an entrepreneur fair at Anne McClymont Elementary.

Grade 6 students at Anne McClymont Elementary got a chance to learn the basics of entrepreneurship.

It's the third year students in Glennys Jurome's class have learned what it takes to be an entrepreneur, from concept and build, to sales.

"They've gone from designing the product, making a marketing plan, (to) learning how to get a loan for supplies and materials," said Jurome.

It all culminated with an entrepreneur fair Friday afternoon in the school gym, where students sold their products – everything from flower pots, bird houses and dreamcatchers to iron-on transfers and homemade cookies.

Ten per cent of the profits go to charity.

"They are supporting an orphanage in India," said Jurome. "The money is going toward building an addition."

The preschool is in Krishanagar outside Kolkata and is sponsored by the Kelowna-based East Meets West Foundation.

Each year a different charity is selected. Last year, Jurome said money went to fire relief in Fort McMurray.

Foundation spokesperson Mohini Singh said the charity's mandate doesn't allow it to spend on capital projects, only care for the children, so the money from the sale will help with a project East Meets West would otherwise be unable to undertake.