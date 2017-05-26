42377

Kelowna  

Shadow Ridge back in game

Shadow Ridge Golf Club is back in business.

When Mill Creek spilled its banks early this month, the Kelowna golf course was under water.

Now, thanks to receding creek levels and a whole lot of effort, the course is clean, dry and ready to play.

Director of Operations James Presnail says once the creek was back within its banks, crews went to work.

A 4,000-gallon-per-minute pump was used to drain the property, removing water from around the clubhouse and the rest of the course. Then, the labour-intensive task of removing silt began. 

As of Friday, Shadow Ridge has 15 holes open, but expects holes 1, 9 and 18 to open soon. 

"Hard work, and a team effort got us back and running as soon as possible after such a difficult year with weather," said Presnail.

He praised club superintendent Rick Martin and his staff for their ingenuity to get the course back up and running.

