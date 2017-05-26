42534

Kelowna  

$30M for KF Aerospace

- | Story: 197994

A local aerospace company was recently awarded a $30-million contract to maintain several of Canada's Search and rescue aircraft.

KF Aerospace, Kelowna's own aircraft maintenance company, has been maintaining the Royal Canadian Air Force's six Buffalo and four Twin Otter aircraft since it was first awarded the contract in 2009, but the contract expired this year.

The lucrative contract was put back up for bid by the federal government, and once again, KF Aerospace was chosen as the company for the job.

The maintenance of the military aircraft provides between 40 and 45 direct and indirect jobs for KF Aerospace employees.

“It's very good work, the mechanics that work on the aircraft here enjoy the DND (Department of National Defence) program and they're happy to hear that we won this extension to this contract,” said Troy Jaggard, program co-ordinator and planner for military aircraft maintenance program.

Jaggard was hired by KF Aerospace when the contract was originally awarded in 2009.

The new contract will carry through until 2021 for the Buffalo aircraft, when the 50-year-old planes will be retired, and until 2025 for the Twin Otters.

The Buffalo aircraft are primarily used by search and rescue and are based in Comox, while the Twin Otters are based in Yellowknife, and are primarily used for military transportation and occasionally search and rescue missions.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42415
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3077994
1046 MARTIN
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,900
more details
39730


40958


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gidgi
Gidgi Kelowna SPCA >


39640


40234


There’s nothing more majestic than a pack of horses cruising down a highway

Must Watch
Keep left to pass.
Celine Dion transforms into Belle for Beauty and the Beast song performance
Music
Celine Dion channeled her inner Belle onstage in Las Vegas on...
If this is happening on your subway car, get right the hell off
Must Watch
Subway performers in New York are largely harmless even if...
Friday Fails – May 26, 2017
Galleries
Because sometimes stuff just happens…
Friday Fails – May 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
At least it’s Friday…
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38783
39499