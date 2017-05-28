Property crime jumps

42599
Thefts from vehicles and bicycle thefts helped drive crime numbers in the Central Okanagan in 2016.

That's part of a year-end report Supt. Brent Mundel will present to city council Monday.

According to figures, property crime increased 9.5 per cent in 2016, compared with the previous year.

There were 8,546 property crimes reported in 2016. That compares with 7,808 in 2015, and a five-year low of 6,553 in 2014.

Mundel says the increase was primarily driven by small scale offences, including thefts from auto and thefts of bicycles.

Thefts from vehicles in 2016 rose 26 per cent, while bicycle thefts jumped by 43 per cent.

RCMP say many of those crime are preventable. A majority of these types from vehicles or bikes that are left unlocked and unsecured.

While property crime increased, crimes against persons went down in 2016.

There were 1,266 crimes against persons in 2016, a drop of 13 per cent over the previous year, and the lowest figure recorded over the past five years.

The report also shows a big increase in calls for service in the Central Okanagan detachment. Officers responded to 57,000 calls for service in 2016, a rise of 8.33 per cent, or 4,383 calls over 2015.

Over the first quarter of 2017, both property crimes and crimes against persons are down over the first three months of 2016. Again, crimes against persons is at its lowest level in five years.

