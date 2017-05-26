42599

Kelowna  

Won't get in the way of golf

A "senior moment" cost a golfer half their game at Kelowna Golf and Country Club this morning.

A silver SUV could be seen about 7:45 a.m., dangling over the edge of a retaining wall in the golf club's parking lot.

Head pro Rob Anderson says nobody was hurt, and the driver simply hit the gas instead of the brakes. The incident wasn't because of a medical emergency.

In fact, the golfer didn't let it get in the way of his round.

"He missed the front nine, and is currently out playing the back nine," said Anderson.

A tow truck and BCAA teamed up to lift the vehicle from its precarious perch.

