Kelowna  

Lake finally levelling off?

While Okanagan Lake continued to rise overnight, the rising waters may have begun to taper off.

Despite an increase of less than one centimetre overnight, Summer Effray with the Emergency Operations Centre says “we're not out of the woods yet.”

With the slight increase, Okanagan Lake now sits at 343 metres above sea level, the projected high water mark the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations forecast several weeks ago.

The less-than-one-cm rise overnight comes as a welcome change after overnight rises of two to three cm have been the norm over the past week.

“Based on the graphs I'm seeing, it looks like it's levelled off a bit up until this point, over the last day or so," Effray said. 

As the snowpack at lower and mid-elevations have almost fully melted, the flow of smaller creeks fed by this snow are expected to begin decreasing.

Larger creeks like Mission Creek, which are fed by higher-elevation snowpacks, are expected to continue to increase in flow.

With temperatures expected to hit upwards of 30 C this weekend, it's unclear how the lake level will be affected.

“We're supposed to have warmer weather coming into this weekend so we're telling people to leave all of their flood protection measures in place,” said Effray. “It's kind of like predicting the weather, it's difficult to be fairly certain about anything, we just continue to plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

