41717

Kelowna  

'I have nowhere to go'

- | Story: 197938

 

Madison Erhardt

David Bell was forced to evacuate his Brookside Avenue home when Mill Creek spilled its banks.

Now, he's living in a tent in his backyard because he can't afford to rent an apartment for two months while his home gets renovated. 

"It's hard to find a place to rent for only a month or two. I have my tent and a little cooking and sleeping space," said Bell. 

"I love camping, but I wish I had a little bit more facilities. They have already knocked out the bathrooms downstairs, so when I have to go, I have to make a run to the mall," he said.

The landlord isn't exactly on board with Bell setting up home in the backyard, however, and neither is the city. 

"The landlord is trying to sell the place, so he doesn't really want all this mess around. The city doesn't want you camping anywhere that isn't an actual campground," said Bell, who wonders where else he can go.

Bell looked into campgrounds for a few weeks, but says they are too expensive for a long run. 

"(It) leaves me in a bit of a conundrum," he said.

Emergency Social Services was only able to help for three days, and after that he's been on his own.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41798
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3079402
#1601-1947 Underhill Street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,268,000
more details
41844


39334


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gidgi
Gidgi Kelowna SPCA >


40303


39503


Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award

Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing, whether intentional or not.
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award (2)
Galleries
These amusing yearbook quotes will live on forever.
We shouldn’t have to explain this to you, but here’s why the earth isn’t flat
Must Watch
The mainstreaming of conspiracy theories is nothing if not a...
Harry Styles plays acoustic set in Mexico City to honor bombing victims
Music
Harry Styles honored the victims of Monday night's bomb blast...
Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?
Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39296