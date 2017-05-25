'I have nowhere to go'

Madison Erhardt

David Bell was forced to evacuate his Brookside Avenue home when Mill Creek spilled its banks.

Now, he's living in a tent in his backyard because he can't afford to rent an apartment for two months while his home gets renovated.

"It's hard to find a place to rent for only a month or two. I have my tent and a little cooking and sleeping space," said Bell.

"I love camping, but I wish I had a little bit more facilities. They have already knocked out the bathrooms downstairs, so when I have to go, I have to make a run to the mall," he said.

The landlord isn't exactly on board with Bell setting up home in the backyard, however, and neither is the city.

"The landlord is trying to sell the place, so he doesn't really want all this mess around. The city doesn't want you camping anywhere that isn't an actual campground," said Bell, who wonders where else he can go.

Bell looked into campgrounds for a few weeks, but says they are too expensive for a long run.

"(It) leaves me in a bit of a conundrum," he said.

Emergency Social Services was only able to help for three days, and after that he's been on his own.