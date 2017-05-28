An outdoor opportunity

Photo: Get Outside BC Get Outside BC gives teenagers a chance to learn leadership skills in the wilderness this summer.

Teenagers looking to spend their summer outside have a unique opportunity this year.

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society is hosting Get Outside BC, a youth leadership program based out of Kelowna, from July through October.

“We are returning to Kelowna to empower youth aged 14-18 by teaching them hands-on skills in wilderness survival, leadership, and conservation in order to prepare them to lead projects that connect other youth to wild spaces,” said Alena Wittman, Get Outside BC co-ordinator, in a press release.

The free program starts with a five day camping trip to Conkle Lake Provincial Park, from July 10 -14, followed by bi-weekly gatherings through until Oct. 21.

The bi-weekly meetings will take participants outside and help teach leadership skills using different outdoor activities like canoeing, hiking and rock climbing. During this time, each participant will lead one outdoor activity of their own creation, with access to a $150 bursary to bring their activity to fruition.

“CPAWS-BC believes that in order to ensure conservation is a long-term priority, we need to equip the next generation of youth to feel safe exploring nature; to defend socially, culturally and biologically important spaces, and to lead their peers along a similar journey,” Wittman said.

Those interested in joining the program can call Wittman at 604-685-7445 ext. 34. Applications will be accepted until June 4.