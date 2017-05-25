41299

Kelowna  

SEKID downgrades notice

- | Story: 197920

The South East Kelowna Irrigation District has issued a water-quality advisory.

This is a downgrade from what was originally a boil-water notice issued at the beginning of April.

"The boil-water notice is no longer required, as the turbidity in source water from Hydraulic Creek has returned to season averages," the utility stated in a news release Thursday afternoon.

"Testing shows that current water quality is fair due to turbidity readings between one and five NTU. Health risk increases as turbidity levels rise, particularily for at-risk populations such as newborns, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41820
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3033942
#7 3381 Village Green Way
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$174,900
more details
40906


41051


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gidgi
Gidgi Kelowna SPCA >


39640


40669


Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award

Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing, whether intentional or not.
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award (2)
Galleries
These amusing yearbook quotes will live on forever.
We shouldn’t have to explain this to you, but here’s why the earth isn’t flat
Must Watch
The mainstreaming of conspiracy theories is nothing if not a...
Harry Styles plays acoustic set in Mexico City to honor bombing victims
Music
Harry Styles honored the victims of Monday night's bomb blast...
Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?
Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40663