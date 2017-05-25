SEKID downgrades notice

Photo: SEKID SEKID has downgraded its boil-water notice

The South East Kelowna Irrigation District has issued a water-quality advisory.

This is a downgrade from what was originally a boil-water notice issued at the beginning of April.

"The boil-water notice is no longer required, as the turbidity in source water from Hydraulic Creek has returned to season averages," the utility stated in a news release Thursday afternoon.

"Testing shows that current water quality is fair due to turbidity readings between one and five NTU. Health risk increases as turbidity levels rise, particularily for at-risk populations such as newborns, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems."