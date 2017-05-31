Walking for arthritis

Photo: Contributed Danielle Downs

Danielle Downs is a 28 year old woman living and working in Kelowna, who has been battling arthritis since she was a child.

"It was hard to explain the inconsistency in how I would be feeling okay one day, and in pain and fatigued the next," Downs said.

A year and a half later Danielle applied to the UBC Okanagan, she changed her priorities.

“I refocused on valuing what my rheumatologist advised, and advocated for what my body needed. And then something else revealed itself to me. I realized that I didn’t trust myself. I felt that I couldn't trust my own body because it was attacking itself, and after a negative relationship back in Kelowna, I felt hesitant to even trust my mind. Emotional stressors, coupled with side effects from a medication, led me to flare up. Physical activity stopped, my grades started to go down, and I became depressed. I would often sleep for eighteen hours a day. I nearly stopped going to school" Downs added.

In Kelowna, Downs was introduced to a meditation and healing arts studio, and began to cultivate a daily meditation practice.

"At first, meditation was a way to help control my pain. It did even more, however as it softened my entire approach to my body. I learned that I didn't have to identify with 'this broken thing' and that it was possible not to judge my body for being the way it was.”

Now 28, Danielle is newly married, living and working in the Kelowna community, is active, and still practices meditation. It provided the calm in the storm, and has become a meaningful companion on Danielle's journey with arthritis.

Danielle is walking in the Kelowna Walk to Fight Arthritis on June 4, and invites you to join her on this leg of her journey. She, and many others, are walking for those who cannot, and to help raise funds for research to help improve the lives of people with arthritis.

To find out more, or to donate to Danielle and her team, Movers and Shakers, please visit walktofightarthritis.ca